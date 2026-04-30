GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Prasidh Krishna Playing Today In Ahmedabad?

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna has been left out of Gujarat Titan's playing XI for the second consecutive at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has raised concerns over the speedster's fitness

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GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026
Prasidh Krishna has been excluded for the second consecutive match by GT in IPL 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT have excluded Prasidh Krishna from their playing XI for the second consecutive match

  • Krishna last played against RCB, where he gave away 32 runs from 2 overs

  • RCB beat GT by 5 wickets in the last match in Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, April 30.

GT have had a topsy-turvy season so far with four wins and the same number of losses in eight matches played so far. They are currently placed at the 5th spot in the standings with 8 points and are very much in playoff contention.

Along with the top-order, one of GT's major strengths has been their pace bowling attack, and Prasidh Krishna has been the bowler who has carried their bowling in this season, especially in the middle order. He even saved 2 runs off two balls against David Miller in a thrilling encounter against DC.

Krishna's knack of picking regular wickets between the 6th and 16th over is a handy skill that has proved valuable for GT in the last two seasons.

The last game Krishna played for GT was against RCB, where he proved ineffective and conceded 31 runs in two overs. After that, he was replaced by Arshan Khan in the playing XI.

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While GT skipper, Shubman Gill, didn't specify any reason for Krishna's exclusion, recent form is not looking like one because, barring the match against RCB, Krishna has been effective for the Titans in this season as well, picking 12 wickets in seven matches, including figures of 4 for 28 against LSG.

Surprisingly, he is not in the playing XI today as well against RCB, which has raised concerns over the speedster's fitness as he has been prone to injuries in the past.

Check out the live score of GT vs RCB here.

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Q

Is Prasidh Krishna playing today in Ahmedabad against RCB?

A

No, Prasidh Krishna is not playing against RCB today in Ahmedabad.

Q

What happened in the last match between RCB and GT?

A

RCB defeated GT by 5 wickets in the last match in Ahmedabad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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