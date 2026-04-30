GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Prasidh Krishna Playing Today In Ahmedabad?

Summary of this article
GT have excluded Prasidh Krishna from their playing XI for the second consecutive match
Krishna last played against RCB, where he gave away 32 runs from 2 overs
RCB beat GT by 5 wickets in the last match in Bengaluru
Gujarat Giants (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, April 30.
GT have had a topsy-turvy season so far with four wins and the same number of losses in eight matches played so far. They are currently placed at the 5th spot in the standings with 8 points and are very much in playoff contention.
Along with the top-order, one of GT's major strengths has been their pace bowling attack, and Prasidh Krishna has been the bowler who has carried their bowling in this season, especially in the middle order. He even saved 2 runs off two balls against David Miller in a thrilling encounter against DC.
Krishna's knack of picking regular wickets between the 6th and 16th over is a handy skill that has proved valuable for GT in the last two seasons.
The last game Krishna played for GT was against RCB, where he proved ineffective and conceded 31 runs in two overs. After that, he was replaced by Arshan Khan in the playing XI.
While GT skipper, Shubman Gill, didn't specify any reason for Krishna's exclusion, recent form is not looking like one because, barring the match against RCB, Krishna has been effective for the Titans in this season as well, picking 12 wickets in seven matches, including figures of 4 for 28 against LSG.
Surprisingly, he is not in the playing XI today as well against RCB, which has raised concerns over the speedster's fitness as he has been prone to injuries in the past.
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
Is Prasidh Krishna playing today in Ahmedabad against RCB?
No, Prasidh Krishna is not playing against RCB today in Ahmedabad.
What happened in the last match between RCB and GT?
RCB defeated GT by 5 wickets in the last match in Ahmedabad.