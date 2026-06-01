RCB Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Final

RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans were restricted to 155/8 by RCB's disciplined bowling attack
Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock guided RCB to a second consecutive IPL title and earned him Player of the Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) crown with a commanding five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After winning the toss, RCB opted to field first and their bowlers immediately justified the decision. Gujarat struggled to build momentum throughout the innings as Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya kept the scoring rate under control. Despite a few contributions from the middle order, GT could only manage 155/8 in their allotted 20 overs.
Chasing 156, RCB got off to a steady start and never allowed the required rate to climb out of control. While Gujarat picked up wickets at regular intervals, the defending champions remained firmly in command thanks to sensible batting and partnerships at crucial moments. The experienced Virat Kohli anchored the innings, ensuring there were no late hiccups in the chase.
GT attempted to create pressure through Rashid Khan and their pace attack, but RCB's batting unit remained composed. The Bengaluru side crossed the finish line with five wickets in hand, sparking celebrations among players and fans as they secured back-to-back IPL titles for the first time in franchise history.
The victory capped off another remarkable season for RCB, who combined disciplined bowling with consistent batting performances throughout the tournament. For Gujarat Titans, it was a disappointing end after an impressive playoff run that included a record chase against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.
Player Of The Match - Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion on the biggest stage, delivering an unbeaten 75-run knock match-winning knock in the IPL 2026 final. The former RCB captain controlled the chase with his trademark composure, rotating strike efficiently and punishing loose deliveries when opportunities arose.
With wickets falling at the other end, Kohli ensured there was no panic in the dressing room and guided RCB to victory. He remained not out at the finish and struck the winning runs, earning the Player of the Match award for his decisive contribution in another title-winning performance.