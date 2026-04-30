GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

Summary of this article
GT will take on RCB in match 42 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Virat is fully fit and will play against GT in today's match
RCB thrashed GT by 5 wickets in the last match of IPL 2026
Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 30.
Gujarat Titans are coming off a thumping 8-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last match are currently at the 5th position with 8 points from wins in eight matches.
They have had a mixed season so far, and their top-order, which has been their biggest strength and has also come out as their primary weakness at times. As their middle-order has been fragile in the season, their top-order carries additional responsibility of performing in every match, which restricts their ability to take maximum advantage of the field restrictions.
Before heading into the game against the defending champions, RCB, they would be desperate to fix their middle-order woes so that their top-order gets the license to max out the powerplay advantage.
On the other hand, RCB dismantled DC at their home for a mere 75 and chased down the target in just 6.3 overs to assert their dominance in the league. They are looking for an extremely well-balanced side with most of the players in fine form, which reflects on their IPL 2026 standings as they are sitting comfortably at the 2nd spot with 12 points from six wins in eight matches.
Virat Kohli has looked in sublime touch in the season so far and is currently fourth in the list of highest run-scorers with 351 runs in eight games at an average of 58.50. Kohli recently breached the 9000-run mark in the IPL in the last match against DC and became the only player in the history of the league to do so.
Virat has fully recovered from the minor ankle injury that he sustained in the early part of the season and will be up against the Gujarat Giants with full vigor.
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Will Virat Kohli play today against GT?
Yes, Virat Kohli will play today for RCB against GT.
When and where will be match between RCB and GT be played?
The match 42 of IPL 2026 between RCB and GT will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 30.