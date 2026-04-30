GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

On the other hand, RCB dismantled DC at their home for a mere 75 and chased down the target in just 6.3 overs to assert their dominance in the league. They are looking for an extremely well-balanced side with most of the players in fine form, which reflects on their IPL 2026 standings as they are sitting comfortably at the 2nd spot with 12 points from six wins in eight matches.