Virat Kohli Chases Historic Milestone In Delhi Homecoming As RCB Seek DC Revenge At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP