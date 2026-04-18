RCB Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Bowling First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first at Chinnaswamy
Both teams unchanged, backing same playing XIs
High-scoring pitch expected, early wickets could be crucial
Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the toss going Delhi’s way as Axar Patel opted to bowl first on what is traditionally a chasing-friendly surface.
The decision comes as no surprise given the venue’s reputation for high-scoring games and successful chases, especially in afternoon fixtures where conditions remain consistent throughout. Both teams have gone in unchanged, backing the same combinations that featured in their previous matches.
Bengaluru head into the contest in strong form, having won four of their first five matches and building a solid reputation at home this season. Their top order, featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar, has consistently delivered, while the bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has complemented them well.
Delhi, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign and are still searching for consistency, making this clash crucial for their momentum.
With a flat pitch, short boundaries, and both teams retaining their XIs, the stage is set for a high-scoring encounter.
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first.
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Players: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 26 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challeners Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The actions starts at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.