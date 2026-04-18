RCB Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Bowling First; Check Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against RCB in IPL 2026 as both teams go unchanged, with a high-scoring contest expected at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

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RCB Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Bowling First; Check Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first at Chinnaswamy

  • Both teams unchanged, backing same playing XIs

  • High-scoring pitch expected, early wickets could be crucial

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the toss going Delhi’s way as Axar Patel opted to bowl first on what is traditionally a chasing-friendly surface.

The decision comes as no surprise given the venue’s reputation for high-scoring games and successful chases, especially in afternoon fixtures where conditions remain consistent throughout. Both teams have gone in unchanged, backing the same combinations that featured in their previous matches.

Bengaluru head into the contest in strong form, having won four of their first five matches and building a solid reputation at home this season. Their top order, featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar, has consistently delivered, while the bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has complemented them well.

Delhi, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign and are still searching for consistency, making this clash crucial for their momentum.

Also Check: RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026

With a flat pitch, short boundaries, and both teams retaining their XIs, the stage is set for a high-scoring encounter.

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RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first.

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Players: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 26 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challeners Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The actions starts at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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