RCB Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Bowling First; Check Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup