RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Green Jersey Returns As Bengaluru Pushes Sustainability Message X/ RCBTweets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in what promises to be a high-scoring contest. RCB have been one of the standout teams this season, winning four of their first five games and remaining unbeaten at home so far, with their top order, featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and skipper Rajat Patidar, firing consistently. Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have had a mixed campaign with two wins in four matches and are still searching for consistency despite having match-winners like KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs. With Chinnaswamy known for its flat pitch and short boundaries, another run-fest is expected, making bowling execution crucial in this afternoon clash.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Apr 2026, 02:30:54 pm IST RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-to-head Total matches - 33 RCB won - 20 DC won - 12 No Result - 1

18 Apr 2026, 02:20:16 pm IST RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Predicted XI RCB: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood Impact Player: Suyash Sharma DC: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

18 Apr 2026, 02:19:26 pm IST RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction Based on current form and team balance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this clash as moderate favorites. As per prediction models, RCB hold a 60% chance of winning, while Delhi Capitals stand at 40%, indicating a lopsided contest between the two promising sides of Indian Premier League

18 Apr 2026, 02:15:14 pm IST RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info! The RCB Vs DC IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.