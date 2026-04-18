RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Green Jersey Returns As Bengaluru Pushes Sustainability Message

RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-to-head
Total matches - 33
RCB won - 20
DC won - 12
No Result - 1
RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Predicted XI
RCB: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
DC: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi
RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Based on current form and team balance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this clash as moderate favorites. As per prediction models, RCB hold a 60% chance of winning, while Delhi Capitals stand at 40%, indicating a lopsided contest between the two promising sides of Indian Premier League
RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info!
The RCB Vs DC IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello!
Good afternoon, we are back with another live blog, and it is the first match of the Saturday double-header, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned for live updates.