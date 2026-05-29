Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who defeated World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the previous round, will be up against the veteran Novak Djokovic in round three of the French Open 2026 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29. The Brazilian rising star put in a memorable display of resilience and skill in his win, but this time he's against one of the greatest to have played the game, who's on a lookout for his 25th Grand Slam title, with the last one being at the 2023 US Open. This time, the Serbian star has a really good chance of clinching the title, as Sinner is already out of the tournament, while Alcaraz is not participating due to injury

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Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Novak Djokovic of Serbia enters the court for the third round men's singles tennis match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Joao Fonseca of Brazil
Joao Fonseca of Brazil enters the court for the third round men's singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open: Novak Djokovic vs Joao Fonseca
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Joao Fonseca of Brazil during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open: Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic
Joao Fonseca of Brazil returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Joao Fonseca
A man reacts during the third round men's singles tennis match between Joao Fonseca of Brazil and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic
Joao Fonseca of Brazil, bottom, celebrates as he plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures as he plays against Joao Fonseca of Brazil during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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