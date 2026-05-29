Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match
Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who defeated World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the previous round, will be up against the veteran Novak Djokovic in round three of the French Open 2026 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29. The Brazilian rising star put in a memorable display of resilience and skill in his win, but this time he's against one of the greatest to have played the game, who's on a lookout for his 25th Grand Slam title, with the last one being at the 2023 US Open. This time, the Serbian star has a really good chance of clinching the title, as Sinner is already out of the tournament, while Alcaraz is not participating due to injury
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