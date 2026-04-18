RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

With momentum behind their back, in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru host stumbling Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, Saturday

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Tim David Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals visit Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 match 26

  • RCB have four wins up their belt while DC have lost back-to-back games

  • Check the prediction of the RCB vs DC match below

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are set to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in what promises to be a highly entertaining encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, Saturday. As the tournament approaches its mid-way point, RCB finds themselves in a commanding position, while DC is desperately searching for the consistency needed to break into the top four.

RCB has been the team to beat this year, carrying the momentum from their 2025 title win. They currently sit second on the points table with four wins from five matches. Their latest victory was a clinical five-wicket win over Lucknow, where their bowlers dismantled the opposition for just 146.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have had a turbulent run, winning two and losing two. They are coming off a tough loss against Chennai Super Kings, where their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition, conceding a massive total of 213.

RCB’s greatest strength is their balanced top order. Virat Kohli currently holds the Orange Cap, providing a solid anchor, while skipper Rajat Patidar has been the season's six-machine, leading the league with 21 maximums.

Their bowling, led by a revitalized Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ever-consistent Josh Hazlewood and promising Rasikh Salam, has become surprisingly disciplined. However, their middle order remains relatively untested in high-pressure chases, which could be a point of concern.

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DC’s strength lies in their spin twins, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who can choke scoring on most days. Offensively, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller provide world-class finishing power.

Their glaring weakness, however, is the lack of support for the spinners. The pace battery without Mitchell Starc has been expensive, and the top-order batting—including KL Rahul—has struggled to convert starts into match-winning scores.

Expect RCB to rely on their power-hitting to exploit the short boundaries, while DC will likely try to slow the game down through their spinners. If DC’s pacers can’t find early wickets against the Kohli-Salt opening duo, it could be a long afternoon for the visitors.

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Based on current form and team balance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this clash as moderate favorites. As per prediction models, RCB hold a 60% chance of winning, while Delhi Capitals stand at 40%, indicating a lopsided contest between the two promising sides of Indian Premier League

RCB Vs DC IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

RCB: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

DC: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

Q

Who is likely to win the RCB vs DC match?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently the heavy favorites with a 60% win probability due to their unbeaten home record and superior league form.

Q

What is the expected pitch condition at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium?

A

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise with short boundaries and an average first-innings score of over 190.

Q

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and DC in the IPL?

A

In 34 meetings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a dominant lead with 20 wins, while the Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches, with one tie and one no-result.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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