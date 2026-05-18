PBKS Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 61 – Check Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia