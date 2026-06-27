Spain Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group H Clash In Guadalajara
Spain Vs Uruguay Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Current Group H leaders, Spain, are aiming to secure the top position as they face off against second-placed Uruguay in what has been one of the tightest groups of the 2026 World Cup so far. All four teams still have a shot at advancing, with Spain holding 4 points, Uruguay at 2, Cape Verde at 2, and Saudi Arabia at 1. Lamine Yamal starts for the La Roja as they look to finish as group leaders against Marcelo Bielsa's side who have been below-par. See the best photos from the ESP vs URU football match here:
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