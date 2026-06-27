Spain Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group H Clash In Guadalajara

Spain Vs Uruguay Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Current Group H leaders, Spain, are aiming to secure the top position as they face off against second-placed Uruguay in what has been one of the tightest groups of the 2026 World Cup so far. All four teams still have a shot at advancing, with Spain holding 4 points, Uruguay at 2, Cape Verde at 2, and Saudi Arabia at 1. Lamine Yamal starts for the La Roja as they look to finish as group leaders against Marcelo Bielsa's side who have been below-par. See the best photos from the ESP vs URU football match here:

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Darwin Nunez AP Photo
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez (9) talks to Spain's Aymeric Laporte (14) during the World Cup Group H soccer match AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Lamine Yamal Warm Up AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) warms up ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Lamine Yamal Warm Up AP Photo
Spain players warm up ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Federico Valverde Warm Up AP Photo
Uruguay's Federico Valverde (8) warms up with his teammates ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H National Anthems AP Photo
Players stand for the national anthems ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H King Felipe VI AP Photo
King Felipe VI of Spain, center, looks on before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Uruguay Fans AP Photo
A fan of Uruguay poses prior to the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan, near Guadalajara AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H URU vs ESP AP Photo
Uruguay's Federico Valverde, right, and Spain's Rodri compete for the ball during the World Cup Group H soccer match AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H URU vs ESP AP Photo
Uruguay's Guillermo Varela (13) challenges for the ball with Spain's Alex Baena (15) during the World Cup Group H soccer match AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Fernando Muslera Action AP Photo
Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (23) punches the ball during the World Cup Group H soccer match AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Marc Cucurella Throw AP Photo
Spain's Marc Cucurella prepares for a throw-in during the World Cup Group H soccer match AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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