Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group L Finale At The New York New Jersey Stadium
Panama Vs England Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With their fate sealed, Panama’s "Los Canaleros" face a test of pride against England's "Three Lions" at New York New Jersey Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's England, atop Group L with four points, need a result to secure their Round of 32 spot and clinch the group. Panama, under Thomas Christiansen, are eager to spoil the party and secure their first tournament points. As captain Harry Kane and midfielder Declan Rice look to break a disciplined Panamanian block, Aníbal Godoy’s side is braced to defend with everything. Simultaneously in Atlanta, Croatia and Ghana clash in a high-stakes duel defining the group’s qualification landscape. It’s a multi-stadium drama with every touch counting toward the final standings. See the best photos from the PAN vs ENG football match here:
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