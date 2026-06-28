Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group L Finale At The New York New Jersey Stadium

Panama Vs England Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With their fate sealed, Panama’s "Los Canaleros" face a test of pride against England's "Three Lions" at New York New Jersey Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's England, atop Group L with four points, need a result to secure their Round of 32 spot and clinch the group. Panama, under Thomas Christiansen, are eager to spoil the party and secure their first tournament points. As captain Harry Kane and midfielder Declan Rice look to break a disciplined Panamanian block, Aníbal Godoy’s side is braced to defend with everything. Simultaneously in Atlanta, Croatia and Ghana clash in a high-stakes duel defining the group’s qualification landscape. It’s a multi-stadium drama with every touch counting toward the final standings. See the best photos from the PAN vs ENG football match here:

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Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Teams line up ahead of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford. Adam Hunger/AP Photo
1/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England players sing their national anthem ahead of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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2/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Teams line up ahead of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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3/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England fans react ahead of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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4/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Harry Kane (9) arrives before the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Seth Wenig/AP Photo
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5/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England head coach Thomas Tuchel arrives before the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Seth Wenig/AP Photo
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6/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
An England supporter holds up a sign ahead of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford, AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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7/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama fans wait for the start of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo
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8/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama fans wait for the start of the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo
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9/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera (22) makes a save during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Steve Luciano/ AP Photo
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10/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera (22) looks to punch the ball clear of his goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/ AP Photo
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11/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) kicks the ball Panama's Tomas Rodriguez (9) during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/ AP Photo
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12/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Harry Kane (9) takes a shot near Panama's Carlos Harvey (14) during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Yuki Iwamura/ AP Photo
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13/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Jude Bellingham (10) controls the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Seth Wenig/ AP Photo
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14/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama's Edgar Yoel Barcenas (11) and England's Ezri Konsa (2) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Steve Luciano/ AP Photo
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15/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Harry Kane (9) and Panama's Edgar Yoel Barcenas (11) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford AP Photo/Pamela Smith
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16/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England head coach Thomas Tuchel jogs off the pitch at halftime during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford AP Photo/Steve Luciano
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17/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Harry Kane (9) and Marc Guehi (6) walk off the pitch at halftime during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford AP Photo/Steve Luciano
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18/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen, left, instructs players from the sidelines during the World Cup Group L soccer match against England in East Rutherford AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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19/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Marcus Rashford (11) controls the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo
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20/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Bukayo Saka (7) controls the ball against Panama's Jorge Gutierrez (26) during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford Seth Wenig/AP Photo
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21/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, center, jumps to make a save during the World Cup Group L soccer match against England in East Rutherford AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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22/22
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
England's Elliot Anderson (8) controls the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford, Seth Wenig/AP Photo
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