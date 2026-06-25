Jannik Sinner Vs Cameron Norrie: Italian Ace Cruises Past Brit In Pre-Wimbledon Exhibition Clash

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner began his Wimbledon preparations with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cam Norrie in a Pre-Wimbledon Exhibition Match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. The Italian, who is aiming to defend his Wimbledon title, looked sharp on grass despite sweltering conditions in southern England and avoided the struggles he faced during his French Open exit, where heat and dizziness played a role in his shock defeat. Sinner managed the extreme temperatures well, using a cooling vest during practice but not requiring ice packs during the match, as he completed a confident warm-up ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam.

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Jannik Sinner Vs Cameron Norrie Pre-Wimbledon Exhibition match-1
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves to supporters after a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jannik Sinner Vs Cameron Norrie Pre-Wimbledon match
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses for pictures after a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jannik Sinner of Italy falls on the court during a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jannik Sinner of Italy uses a towel to wipe his face during a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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General view at the court as Jannik Sinner of Italy, rear, returns during a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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People use fans against the heat as they watch Jannik Sinner of Italy playing a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jannik Sinner of Italy returns during a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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