Jannik Sinner Vs Cameron Norrie: Italian Ace Cruises Past Brit In Pre-Wimbledon Exhibition Clash
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner began his Wimbledon preparations with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cam Norrie in a Pre-Wimbledon Exhibition Match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. The Italian, who is aiming to defend his Wimbledon title, looked sharp on grass despite sweltering conditions in southern England and avoided the struggles he faced during his French Open exit, where heat and dizziness played a role in his shock defeat. Sinner managed the extreme temperatures well, using a cooling vest during practice but not requiring ice packs during the match, as he completed a confident warm-up ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam.
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