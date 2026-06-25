Serena Williams Sweats It Out In Practice Session Ahead Of Wimbledon 2026 Return
Serena Williams was spotted sweating it out during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships 2026 in London. The 44-year-old is set for a surprise singles comeback at the grass-court major after receiving a wildcard for the women’s main draw. Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, returned to competitive action earlier this month after a four-year break and will also feature in doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams. The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will be held from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
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