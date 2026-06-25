Serena Williams Sweats It Out In Practice Session Ahead Of Wimbledon 2026 Return

Serena Williams was spotted sweating it out during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships 2026 in London. The 44-year-old is set for a surprise singles comeback at the grass-court major after receiving a wildcard for the women’s main draw. Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, returned to competitive action earlier this month after a four-year break and will also feature in doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams. The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will be held from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

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Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams of the United States wipes sweat during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams of the United States holds a ball during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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United States' Serena Williams serves during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026
Serena Williams of the United States serves during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams of the United States drinks during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo; AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026
Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo; AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams of the United States attends a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Serena Williams of the United States attends a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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