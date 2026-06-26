All Eight Accused Arrested in Ram Temple Donation Case

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.



The FIR in the case named Ramashankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, an aide to the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, and seven others.