All Eight Accused Arrested in Ram Temple Donation Case

Eight accused arrested in alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.
Ayodhya Ram Temple donations came under SIT scrutiny after irregularity claims.
SIT flagged suspected gaps in donation collection, storage and accounting.
Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior Uttar Pradeshp police officials said on Friday.
The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.
The FIR in the case named Ramashankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, an aide to the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, and seven others.
"All the accused were in Ayodhya itself and were arrested late Thursday night. Further questioning is underway. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate," a senior official told PTI.
Action Taken After Allegations
The case gathered momentum after Samajwadi Party leaders raised allegations of financial irregularities in the management of donations received at the temple. Acting on the concerns, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested a formal inquiry, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT on June 13.
Based on the SIT’s findings, it recommended the registration of a criminal case against those allegedly involved. Following the FIR, all eight accused named in the complaint were arrested and are currently being questioned as part of the investigation.
The accused have been booked under Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy.
What Are The Allegations?
The preliminary inquiry into the allegations found irregularities in the handling of donations, raising suspicion that a portion of the offerings may have been siphoned off.
The irregulaties came into light after former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.