Plea in SC Seeks FIR, CBI-Led Probe into Alleged Embezzlement of Funds at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

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PTI
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A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya

Plea in SC Seeks FIR, CBI-Led Probe into Alleged Embezzlement of Funds at Ayodhyas Ram Temple
Plea in SC Seeks FIR, CBI-Led Probe into Alleged Embezzlement of Funds at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The petition, filed by two practising advocates, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported "illegalities" concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

It sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Trust for constituting and operationalising such regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms as may be necessary to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.

"Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," said the plea by Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav.

It said the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has commenced its inquiry into the matter without the registration of an FIR or any regular criminal case.

The plea said the veracity of reports concerning alleged missing funds and other purported irregularities involving the Trust ought to be independently verified through a professional investigation conducted by a unified agency possessing the requisite expertise, resources and institutional mechanisms for handling complex financial and criminal investigations.

"Such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) comprising administrative officers who may not possess specialized credentials in criminal investigation," the plea said.

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It said the issues involved not only concern the possible commission of cognisable offences but also directly affect the faith, sentiments and confidence of countless devotees and the public.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

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