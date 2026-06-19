SIT Probe into Ram Temple Fund Row will Bring Truth to Light: Adityanath

Making a fervent appeal to the devotees of Lord Ram, Adityanath said, "I humbly request all devotees of Lord Ram to remember that he has taught us the lesson of 'maryada' (righteous conduct). He has shown us how to live with dignity and restraint. For 500 years, our ancestors struggled to reclaim the sacred site of Lord Ram. Let us wait just another 15 days. Do not worry. However, we must not be misled by those who seek to defame Ayodhya or insult the Ram Janmabhoomi temple." Attacking the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Adityanath said that these parties would never want Ayodhya to gain prominence or receive the honour it deserves, simply because they lacked the capability themselves and were unable to achieve it.