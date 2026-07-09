Houses Suffer Damage as Multiple Tremors Jolt Maharashtra’s Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani Districts

Tin roofs of a few thatched houses collapsed, while some concrete homes developed cracks after four tremors in less than two hours jolted parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
No casualties were reported in the tremors that were experienced in Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts of the central Maharashtra region, they said.
The tremors with magnitudes between 3.6 and 4.6 were recorded from 1.37 am to 3.23 am and their epicentre was Shirli village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district, according to the officials.
Hingoli collector Rahul Gupta, who visited multiple villages, told PTI that some homes in the district suffered damage.
"A few kaccha (thatched) houses in villages that I visited faced damage. Tin roofs of these homes collapsed, while some pucca (concrete) houses developed cracks. We have undertaken assessment of the losses and adequate aid will be given to the affected house owners," Gupta stated.