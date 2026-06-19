Akhilesh Calls for SIT to Probe Record-Breaking Ayodhya Visits

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav, said, "One SIT should also be constituted into the record-breaking Ayodhya visits." His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all parties to refrain from making baseless comments that could hurt the sentiments of devotees.
Speaking in Ayodhya on Friday, Adityanath said a three-member SIT constituted by the state government to investigate allegations of embezzlement of funds at the Ram Temple would bring out the truth.
"I have an appeal for all devotees of Lord Ram regarding the news reports concerning Ayodhya. At the trust's request, we have ordered an SIT investigation, and I can assure you that this probe will bring the absolute truth to light. There is no doubt about that," Adityanath said.
On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT following a request from the temple trust to investigate allegations of misappropriation of donation funds.
The probe was ordered after Yadav, on June 7, cited reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram temple were missing and urged the courts to take cognizance of the matter.
The alleged fund embezzlement has since triggered a political sparring between the ruling BJP and the opposition.