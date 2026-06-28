Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group K Decider At The Miami Stadium

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) applauds the crowd as he warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

1/8 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) arrives before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo





2/8 Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez arrives before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo





3/8 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7), center, warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo





4/8 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7), center, warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo





5/8 Portugal's Vitinha (23) kicks the ball as he warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo





6/8 Colombian fans react during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell





7/8 A supporter has her stomach painted in Colombia colours before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo





8/8 Colombian fans react ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell





