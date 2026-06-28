Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group K Decider At The Miami Stadium
Colombia vs. Portugal Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With both nations already through to the Round of 32, Colombia’s "Los Cafeteros" face a tactical showdown against Portugal's "A Seleção das Quinas" at Miami Stadium to decide the winner of Group K. Colombia, currently atop the group with six points, need only a draw to secure the top seed, while Roberto Martínez's Portugal—trailing by two points—must claim a victory to leapfrog the South Americans. As James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz look to pierce Portugal's disciplined structure, all eyes remain on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is aiming to extend his tournament scoring streak. Simultaneously in Atlanta, DR Congo and Uzbekistan clash in a fight for pride. It’s a high-stakes, multi-stadium drama where the final standings will dictate the path through the knockout bracket. See the best photos from the COL vs POR football match here
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