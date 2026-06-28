Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group K Decider At The Miami Stadium

Colombia vs. Portugal Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With both nations already through to the Round of 32, Colombia’s "Los Cafeteros" face a tactical showdown against Portugal's "A Seleção das Quinas" at Miami Stadium to decide the winner of Group K. Colombia, currently atop the group with six points, need only a draw to secure the top seed, while Roberto Martínez's Portugal—trailing by two points—must claim a victory to leapfrog the South Americans. As James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz look to pierce Portugal's disciplined structure, all eyes remain on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is aiming to extend his tournament scoring streak. Simultaneously in Atlanta, DR Congo and Uzbekistan clash in a fight for pride. It’s a high-stakes, multi-stadium drama where the final standings will dictate the path through the knockout bracket. See the best photos from the COL vs POR football match here

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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) applauds the crowd as he warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) arrives before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez arrives before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7), center, warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7), center, warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Portugal's Vitinha (23) kicks the ball as he warms-up before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Colombian fans react during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A supporter has her stomach painted in Colombia colours before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Colombian fans react ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
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