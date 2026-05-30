RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Join Elite List With Back-to-back Indian Premier League Titles

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Outlook Sports Desk
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RCB became only the third team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after CSK and MI to win back-to-back titles

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • RCB beat GT by five wickets to win back-to-back titles

  • Virat Kohli scored a fifty, his fastest in IPL, as RCB coasted towards the title

  • GT's batters failed to put up a show with the bat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the Tata IPL 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Following the victory, Virat Kohli (75* off 42 balls) said:

“I said to a few of the boys that there didn’t seem to be the same kind of pressure that there was last year. The composure of the guys really shone through tonight. After the break, we had a couple of losses, but we wanted to finish at the top. The win against MI gave us a lot of confidence. To have a group of players where you don’t feel like you are the only one who has to step up for the team is amazing.”

Krunal Pandya (1/23) who is the only player this season to score more than 200 runs and secure 10 wickets, said:

“There’s no doubt about it, everything is special. It’s like having kids, every IPL title is special because it’s so hard to achieve. A lot of credit goes to the support staff — Mo Bobat, Andy Flower, DK and Malolan. Half the victory is in the auction and we did a really good job there. I’m glad we’ve gone back-to-back with the trophies.

After 18 years of waiting, to now have back-to-back titles is special and the supporters have been behind us throughout. Virat Kohli waited 18 years for that first title and now he has two championships in a row. That’s special as well.”

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Virat Kohli bats during the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. - AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, reacts as his batting partner Jitesh Sharma llooks on after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29), who finished the season with 28 wickets in 16 innings, the second-highest tally in the competition, said:

“Yes, the trophy is the most important. I would trade it for the Purple Cap. The season went well and there was a lot of planning ahead of it. When you take wickets, your confidence goes up. Going into a big game, previous performances and wins give you confidence. We were at our best tonight and that’s what we needed.”

Key Stats For RCB In Their Success

  • RCB become only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back IPL titles.

  • RCB become the first team to simultaneously hold two consecutive IPL titles and a WPL title.

  • RCB had eight different Player of the Match winners during the season.

  • Virat Kohli registered the fastest IPL fifty of his career, reaching the milestone in 25 balls.

  • Kohli scored 82 runs against Kagiso Rabada across their meetings this season, the most by a batter against a bowler in a single IPL edition.

  • RCB raced to 50 in 3.3 overs, the fastest team fifty in an IPL Final.

  • Rasikh Salam Dar’s 19 wickets are the most by an uncapped Indian bowler this season.

  • Kohli becomes the first player to score 600-plus runs in four consecutive IPL seasons.

  • Rajat Patidar finishes the season with 42 sixes, the third-highest tally in the competition.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes with 28 wickets in 16 innings, the second-highest tally of the season.

  • Krunal Pandya claims his fifth IPL title.

Most Wickets for RCB

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 28 wickets

  • Rasikh Salam Dar – 19 wickets

  • Josh Hazlewood – 15 wickets

Most Runs for RCB This Season

  • Virat Kohli – 675 runs

  • Rajat Patidar – 501 runs

  • Devdutt Padikkal – 463 runs

RCB became only the third team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after CSK and MI to win back-to-back titles.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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