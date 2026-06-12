West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

West Indies face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series in Jamica
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first
Check playing XI for both teams
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening T20I of the series against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against West Indies in the 1st T20I at Sabina Park. Preview, key players, and match details.
The visitors will look to carry the momentum from their successful ODI campaign into the shortest format, with captain Kusal Mendis leading a side packed with attacking batters and quality spin options.
West Indies, meanwhile, will rely on their explosive batting lineup and home advantage as they aim to start the three-match series on a positive note. Sabina Park is traditionally known for offering assistance to both pace and stroke-makers, making the powerplay and death overs crucial phases of the contest.
With both teams looking to build momentum ahead of future international assignments, fans can expect a high-intensity encounter featuring plenty of big hitting, aggressive intent, and a fascinating battle between Sri Lanka's spin attack and West Indies' powerful batting unit.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.