West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against West Indies in the 1st T20I at Sabina Park. Preview, key players, and match details

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bat First
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Photo: X/windiescricket
Summary of this article

  • West Indies face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series in Jamica

  • Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XI for both teams

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening T20I of the series against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against West Indies in the 1st T20I at Sabina Park. Preview, key players, and match details.

The visitors will look to carry the momentum from their successful ODI campaign into the shortest format, with captain Kusal Mendis leading a side packed with attacking batters and quality spin options.

West Indies, meanwhile, will rely on their explosive batting lineup and home advantage as they aim to start the three-match series on a positive note. Sabina Park is traditionally known for offering assistance to both pace and stroke-makers, making the powerplay and death overs crucial phases of the contest.

With both teams looking to build momentum ahead of future international assignments, fans can expect a high-intensity encounter featuring plenty of big hitting, aggressive intent, and a fascinating battle between Sri Lanka's spin attack and West Indies' powerful batting unit.

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Related Content
India A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, 1st ODI: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs From The Tri-Nation Series Clash - X/Asian Cricket Council
The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will begin from June 3 at Sabina Park. - X/Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka Squad For West Indies Tour 2026: Kusal Mendis Named ODI And T20I Captain - | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka Squad For West Indies Tour 2026: Kusal Mendis Named ODI And T20I Captain - | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories