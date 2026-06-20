India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Streaming, Tri-Nation Series 2026: When, Where To Watch IND A Vs SL A Final On TV & Online

IND-A take on SL A in the tri-series final on Sunday
The hosts had defeated India A in their last meet which ended on a bitter note
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will again be in the limelight
Reeling from a bitter loss in their last encounter, India A seek to avenge their defeat against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final on Sunday, with the young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi poised to capture attention once more.
Tensions rose following Sri Lanka A's narrow victory over India A in a Super Over during their final league match in Dambulla, culminating in an on-field confrontation between Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage at the conclusion of the game.
The game ended in a tie, with Sri Lanka A scoring 16 runs in the Super Over and India A ended up with nine runs, with Kugathas Mathulan bowling a superb over to restrict the India A batters.
However, Halambage and Wanuja Sahan were seen exchanging words with the India A batters which resulted in Sooryavanshi reverting in a heated conversation with the hosts.
The two individuals were subsequently observed pushing one another before wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella intervened to break them apart, in a disturbing display seldom seen in an A team match.
India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation Series 2026 Final: Squads
India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma
Sri Lanka A Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne
India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation Series 2026 Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match will be played on Sunday (June 21) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
What time does the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match start?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match will start at 10 AM IST.
Where to catch the broadcast the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match?
The live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-nation series final match will be available on SonyLiv.