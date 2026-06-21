IND-A Vs SL-A, Tri-Nation Series 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In Final With 94 Off 29

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted 94 runs in just 29 balls against SL-A in tri-nation series final
India A put a massive 377/9 on board in the final
Sooryavanshi had scores of 22, 44, 14 and 38 before the final
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned on the heat in the final against Sri Lanka A with a blazing 94-run knock off just 29 balls. The teenage prodigy was getting starts throughout the tournament but failing when it came to capitalize on them, but the star batter finally clicked when it mattered the most.
Sooryavanshi played to his reputation and took on the Lankan bowlers from the start to bring up his half-century in just 11 deliveries. The left-handed batter didn't stop there and kept going on his merry way. He reached the 90s in no time.
Despite being in the nervous nineties, Sooryavanshi didn't hold back, which eventually led to his downfall as he miscued a tossed-up delivery by off-spinner Sahan Arachchige into the hands of the mid-off fielder. The 15-year-old smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes during his blitzkrieg.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who set the stage on fire in IPL 2026, had scores of 22, 44, 14 and 38 in the tri-nation series before the final and was garnering attention for things other than cricket.
But when the big occasion came, the Bihar-born batter asserted his dominance over the Lankan bowlers and played a sensational knock to set the tone of the match, similar to what he did in the U-19 World Cup final earlier this year.
Sooryavanshi batted with a strike rate of 324 during his innings, which played a critical role in India posting a mammoth 377/9 runs on board in 50 overs.