IND A Vs AFG A, Tri-Nation Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Short Again: What’s Stopping The Teen Sensation?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who set the stage on fire in IPL 2026 has scores of 22, 44, 14 and 38 so far in the tri-nation series and is garnering attention for things other than cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Short Again
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has so far scored only 118 runs in four innings in the tri-nation series in Dambulla. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out at 38 against Aghanistan A in must-win match

  • Sooryavanshi has so far scored only 118 runs in four innings

  • The teenager even got into an altercation with a Sri Lanka A player in the last match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered the tri-series on the back of an impressive IPL campaign and his maiden India call-up, with expectations running high around the teenager. However, the tournament has been relatively quiet for him so far.

The left-hander has made promising starts in every game but has failed to convert them into substantial scores, something he managed consistently during the IPL. While he has looked comfortable at the crease, his shot selection has come under scrutiny.

Having scored 22, 44 and 14 in his previous outings, Sooryavanshi added a brisk 38 off 28 balls on Monday. However, the innings appeared less fluent than the score suggested, with the teenager surviving multiple chances.

The left-hander survived an early scare on nought after a catch at point was referred to the third umpire, who eventually ruled in his favour following several reviews. He was handed another reprieve later in the innings when an Afghanistan fielder dropped a chance.

Sooryavanshi has built his reputation on aggressive batting from the outset, but the sustainability of that approach in longer formats could come under scrutiny if he continues to take similar risks.

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Check out the live score of IND A vs AFG A here.

Sooryavanshi Draws Attention For More Than Just Cricket

While Sooryavanshi is regarded as one of India's brightest young talents, he is still only 15 and remains at an age where learning and development are part of the journey. The larger question may not be about his ability with the bat, but whether he can cope with the attention and expectations that have arrived so early in his career.

Although he has appeared composed in media interactions, there have been occasions on the field where his emotions have surfaced. His exchange with a Sri Lanka A player in the previous match drew mixed reactions, with some criticizing his conduct while others viewed it as competitive aggression.

A similar incident occurred during the Under-19 Asia Cup final last year, when he was involved in a confrontation with a Pakistani player following an on-field send-off.

While such moments are not uncommon in competitive sport, they could invite greater scrutiny for a player who is already attracting significant attention at such a young age.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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