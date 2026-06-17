IND A Vs AFG A, Tri-Nation Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Short Again: What’s Stopping The Teen Sensation?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out at 38 against Aghanistan A in must-win match
Sooryavanshi has so far scored only 118 runs in four innings
The teenager even got into an altercation with a Sri Lanka A player in the last match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered the tri-series on the back of an impressive IPL campaign and his maiden India call-up, with expectations running high around the teenager. However, the tournament has been relatively quiet for him so far.
The left-hander has made promising starts in every game but has failed to convert them into substantial scores, something he managed consistently during the IPL. While he has looked comfortable at the crease, his shot selection has come under scrutiny.
Having scored 22, 44 and 14 in his previous outings, Sooryavanshi added a brisk 38 off 28 balls on Monday. However, the innings appeared less fluent than the score suggested, with the teenager surviving multiple chances.
The left-hander survived an early scare on nought after a catch at point was referred to the third umpire, who eventually ruled in his favour following several reviews. He was handed another reprieve later in the innings when an Afghanistan fielder dropped a chance.
Sooryavanshi has built his reputation on aggressive batting from the outset, but the sustainability of that approach in longer formats could come under scrutiny if he continues to take similar risks.
Sooryavanshi Draws Attention For More Than Just Cricket
While Sooryavanshi is regarded as one of India's brightest young talents, he is still only 15 and remains at an age where learning and development are part of the journey. The larger question may not be about his ability with the bat, but whether he can cope with the attention and expectations that have arrived so early in his career.
Although he has appeared composed in media interactions, there have been occasions on the field where his emotions have surfaced. His exchange with a Sri Lanka A player in the previous match drew mixed reactions, with some criticizing his conduct while others viewed it as competitive aggression.
A similar incident occurred during the Under-19 Asia Cup final last year, when he was involved in a confrontation with a Pakistani player following an on-field send-off.
While such moments are not uncommon in competitive sport, they could invite greater scrutiny for a player who is already attracting significant attention at such a young age.