IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Sooryavanshi In Full-Flow After Surviving Two Chances

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Opening Partnership
Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives a 36-run brisk start in the first six over. While Arya looked comfortable at the crease, Sooryavanshi has been a bit scratchy so far and even survived two chances in the first five overs. It was a controversial catch replay that saved him the first time, while Afghan fielder dropped an easy catch to give the teenager his second life of the day.
IND A 36/0 (6)
IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: 1st Innings Underway
Priyansh Arya smacks a beautiful boundary to get things going for India A in Dambulla A. India gets 7 runs from the first over of Faridoon. Both Priyansh and Sooryavanshi have the responsibility of getting their team to a blistering start.
IND A 7/0 (1)
IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: India A Playing XI
Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur
IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Afghan Atalans Playing XI
IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Toss Update
Afghanistan A won the toss and elected to bowl against India A in Dambulla.
IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 5 of the India A vs Afghanistan A match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.