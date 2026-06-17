IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Sooryavanshi In Full-Flow After Surviving Two Chances

India-A lock horns with Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka in match 5 of the tri-nation series. | Photo: SLC via PTI

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Welcome to our live coverage of the Sri Lanka A-Team Tri-Series 2026! India-A go head-to-head with Afghanistan-A in a make-or-break 5th league match at the iconic Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium today, with both teams fighting tooth and nail to secure a spot in the tournament's grand finale. It's a must-win, if we may, redemption opportunity for the Tilak Varma-led young Indian brigade, who are desperate to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking 4-run defeat via the DLS method against this very Afghan side earlier in the league stage, followed by a dramatic, nerve-shredding Super Over tie-breaker loss to hosts Sri Lanka A -- a clash which witnessed post-match unruly scenes -- shoving and pushing and verbal exchanges involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. With the tournament reaching its business end and monsoon weather playing its part in Dambulla, this match has all the makings of a tense affair. Follow IND-A vs AFG-A cricket live score and updates here:

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 10:28:20 am IST IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Opening Partnership Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives a 36-run brisk start in the first six over. While Arya looked comfortable at the crease, Sooryavanshi has been a bit scratchy so far and even survived two chances in the first five overs. It was a controversial catch replay that saved him the first time, while Afghan fielder dropped an easy catch to give the teenager his second life of the day. IND A 36/0 (6)

17 Jun 2026, 10:07:21 am IST IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: 1st Innings Underway Priyansh Arya smacks a beautiful boundary to get things going for India A in Dambulla A. India gets 7 runs from the first over of Faridoon. Both Priyansh and Sooryavanshi have the responsibility of getting their team to a blistering start. IND A 7/0 (1)

17 Jun 2026, 10:00:36 am IST IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: India A Playing XI Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur

17 Jun 2026, 09:53:20 am IST IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Afghan Atalans Playing XI 🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨



We are going with two changes from the last game, as Faisal Khan Shinozada and Faridoon Dawoodzai come in for Ijaz Ahmadzai and Khalil Gurbaz. 🔄



Here's our full lineup! 👇#AfghanAbdalyan | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam | #e& – Go for More | #SuperCola –… pic.twitter.com/kTDKuPiqKT — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 17, 2026

17 Jun 2026, 09:46:20 am IST IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Toss Update Afghanistan A won the toss and elected to bowl against India A in Dambulla.