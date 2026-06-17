IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Sooryavanshi In Full-Flow After Surviving Two Chances

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as Men In Blue face the spirited Afghan Atalans in a do-or-die clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

V
Vikas Patwal
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India-A Vs Afghanistan-A: ODI match live score
India-A lock horns with Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka in match 5 of the tri-nation series. | Photo: SLC via PTI
IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Welcome to our live coverage of the Sri Lanka A-Team Tri-Series 2026! India-A go head-to-head with Afghanistan-A in a make-or-break 5th league match at the iconic Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium today, with both teams fighting tooth and nail to secure a spot in the tournament's grand finale. It's a must-win, if we may, redemption opportunity for the Tilak Varma-led young Indian brigade, who are desperate to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking 4-run defeat via the DLS method against this very Afghan side earlier in the league stage, followed by a dramatic, nerve-shredding Super Over tie-breaker loss to hosts Sri Lanka A -- a clash which witnessed post-match unruly scenes -- shoving and pushing and verbal exchanges involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. With the tournament reaching its business end and monsoon weather playing its part in Dambulla, this match has all the makings of a tense affair. Follow IND-A vs AFG-A cricket live score and updates here:
LIVE UPDATES

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Opening Partnership 

Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives a 36-run brisk start in the first six over. While Arya looked comfortable at the crease, Sooryavanshi has been a bit scratchy so far and even survived two chances in the first five overs. It was a controversial catch replay that saved him the first time, while Afghan fielder dropped an easy catch to give the teenager his second life of the day.

IND A 36/0 (6)

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: 1st Innings Underway

Priyansh Arya smacks a beautiful boundary to get things going for India A in Dambulla A. India gets 7 runs from the first over of Faridoon. Both Priyansh and Sooryavanshi have the responsibility of getting their team to a blistering start.

IND A 7/0 (1)

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: India A Playing XI

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Afghan Atalans Playing XI

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Toss Update

Afghanistan A won the toss and elected to bowl against India A in Dambulla.

IND A Vs AFG A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series: Greetings

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 5 of the India A vs Afghanistan A match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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