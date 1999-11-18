  1. HOME
Name: Yash Thakur

Born: November 18 1999 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Yash Thakur, is a right-arm fast bowler who represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In First-Class cricket, he has taken 67 wickets in 22 matches, with a best bowling figure of 5/44 and an average of 26.16. In List A matches, he has claimed 54 wickets in 37 matches, with a best of 5/53 and an average of 25.40. Similarly, in T20s, he has been effective, taking 78 wickets in 54 matches, with a best of 5/30 and an impressive average of 17.82. On the batting front, Thakur has made contributions, albeit modest. In First-Class cricket, he has scored 218 runs in 22 matches, with a highest score of 33. In List A matches, he has scored 36 runs in 37 matches, with a highest score of 6 not out. In T20s, he has scored 28 runs in 54 matches, with a highest score of 10.

In the early stages of his career, Thakur represented Maharashtra in various age-group tournaments, showcasing his talent and potential as a fast bowler. His performances caught the attention of selectors, and he was soon drafted into the Vidarbha team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 tournament, in the 2018-19 season.

Thakur's debut for Vidarbha was a memorable one, as he picked up three wickets in his first match against Uttar Pradesh. He continued to impress in the tournament, finishing with eight wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.75.

The following season, Thakur made his List A debut for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic 50-over tournament. He played five matches in the tournament, picking up six wickets at an average of 30.83 and an economy rate of 5.13.

Thakur's consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the Vidarbha team for the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class tournament, in the 2019-20 season. He made an immediate impact, picking up a five-wicket haul in his debut match against Andhra Pradesh. Thakur finished the season with 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.57, playing a crucial role in Vidarbha's run to the quarterfinals.

The 2020-21 season saw Thakur continue his rise in domestic cricket. He was Vidarbha's leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.50. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he claimed 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 17.42 and an economy rate of 4.65.

In 2020, Yash was chosen as a net bowler for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. He trained in Dubai alongside seasoned players like Arshdeep Singh, gaining exposure to high-level cricket.

Thakur's impressive performances in domestic cricket did not go unnoticed, and he was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for the 2023 edition of the IPL for 45 lakhs. He made his IPL debut against the Gujarat Titans, finishing with figures of 1/35 in his four overs.

Throughout the tournament, Thakur showcased his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate movement off the pitch. He consistently clocked speeds in excess of 140 kmph and troubled batsmen with his accuracy and variations. Thakur finished the season with 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 27.63 and an economy rate of 8.28.

Yash Thakur's exceptional performance in IPL 2024 saw him record figures of 5/30, the best bowling figures in the tournament up to that point.

