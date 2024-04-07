LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024, Match 21 Live Updates: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis Steady For Lucknow Super Giants Despite Two Down

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis After Two-wicket Burst For LSG
LSG lost Quinton de Kock (4) in the 1st over of the match as Umesh Yadav then followed it up with another scalp in the form of Devdutt Padikkal. GT restricted LSG to 43/2 after 5 overs.
Advertisement
Action Begins
LSG batters are out in the middle as action for match 21 of the IPL 2024 gets underway!
Advertisement
Elsewhere, MI Finally Win
LSG Captain | KL Rahul
We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, we batted first in the last two games, defended pretty well. They have a better record against us, but they have been a better team and had success in the previous two seasons. We are playing with the same team. It's still his (Mayank Yadav'S) first season, a few injuries have been hard on his body. For a 21 old boy he's very professional. It's important for us to manage him. We have some good fast bowlers and we have Morne and others to look after him.
Advertisement
GT Captain | Shubman Gill
We would have bowled first, so happy. We were top on the game for 33 overs of the match, the last 7 overs didn't go in our favour. We have a couple of changes. Saha misses out due to a back spasm and BR Sharath makes his debut for us. Spencer comes back in for Omarzai. We got to forget what has happened in the previous match.
Advertisement
Toss And Playing XIs
KL Rahul, LSG captain, has won the toss and elected to bat first.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.
Advertisement
Pitch Report
"It's 75m straight down the ground, 66m square boundaries. The surface today looks very hard, not a lot of friction will be created because of the hardness. Will be better for batting when the ball is hard, batting might get little tough as the ball gets softer. Dew won't come into play," says Daren Ganga.
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match 21, Live Blog
The Ekana Cricket Stadium sees home side, Lucknow Super Giants led by the indomitable KL Rahul welcome Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday. LSG come into this tie with two wins out of three games and are placed fourth in the table. As for GT, they have won two and lost two to occupy the seventh spot on the points table. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the LSG vs GT match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scoreboard | Full Coverage)