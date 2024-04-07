LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024, Match 21 Live Updates: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis Steady For Lucknow Super Giants Despite Two Down

We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, we batted first in the last two games, defended pretty well. They have a better record against us, but they have been a better team and had success in the previous two seasons. We are playing with the same team. It's still his (Mayank Yadav'S) first season, a few injuries have been hard on his body. For a 21 old boy he's very professional. It's important for us to manage him. We have some good fast bowlers and we have Morne and others to look after him.