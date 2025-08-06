Fox At Lord’s: Wild Visitor Invades Field During The Hundred 2025 Opener - Watch

The match had to be briefly paused as a fox stole the show, sprinting past stunned fielders and entertaining a roaring Lord’s crowd during the Hundred 2025 season opener between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles

Outlook Sports Desk
The Hundred 2024 winners Oval Invincibles Men. Photo: X | The Hundred
  • A fox invaded the field during The Hundred 2025 opener at Lord’s, halting play mid-over.

  • The crowd erupted in cheers as the animal stole the spotlight.

  • Oval Invincibles chased down London Spirit’s 80-run total in 69 balls to seal a six-wicket win.

We’ve seen fans invade pitches to meet their idols, chased down, tackled, and escorted out by security. But one rare pitch invader at Lord’s needed no such intervention. During the season opener of The Hundred 2025 between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, a fox sprinted across the hallowed turf, halting play and instantly becoming the star of the night.

The match had to be briefly halted as the furry intruder sprinted past stunned fielders and entertained a roaring crowd. Animal interruptions in cricket aren’t entirely new, snakes have slithered onto grounds in Sri Lanka, and swarms of bees have stopped play in South Africa, but a fox stealing the show at the Home of Cricket? That was a first.

Fox On The Field At Lord's: Watch

The moment couldn’t have been better timed, just as Daniel Worrall was gearing up to bowl for London Spirit, play came to a standstill for an unexpected guest.

With Oval Invincibles chasing 72 more runs for victory, a fox burst onto the scene, darting across the pitch like it owned the place. The Lord’s crowd erupted in laughter and cheers as the furry pitch invader tore through the action without a care in the world.

Even the ever-composed Stuart Broad and Eoin Morgan were left chuckling in the commentary box, as cameras ditched the cricket to track every twist and turn of the fox’s surprise cameo.

The fox wasn’t hanging around for selfies. It dashed across the outfield like it had somewhere to be, drawing cheers from the crowd, before casually leaping over the hoardings and disappearing on its own.

Play resumed shortly after the unexpected fox cameo, and once the cricket took centre stage again, it was all Oval Invincibles. They made light work of London Spirit’s modest total of 80, chasing it down in just 69 balls to seal a dominant six-wicket win.

Rashid Khan and Sam Curran were the stars with the ball, each picking up three wickets to rip through a Spirit batting order that included the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Ashton Turner.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

