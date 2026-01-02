Karnataka Vs Tripura Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will KL Rahul Play?

KL Rahul is likely to feature for Karnataka against Tripura in Round 5 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Karnataka have won all their matches so far in the tournament
Devdutt Padikkal has hit 3 consecutive centuries for Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Tripura will face the defending champions Karnataka in their next Group A fixture of Round 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, January 3, 2025.
Karnataka have won all four group matches they have been a part of so far in the tournament and are 2nd in the points table in Group A, just after Madhya Pradesh on the basis of net run-rate.
KL Rahul could most likely play this match against Tripura to comply with the BCCI diktat of contracted players playing VHT, but given the red-hot form in which KAR's top-order is, the middle-order is the only place where KL Rahul could fit in this batting line-up.
Karnataka won their last game against Puducherry on the back of scintillating tons by skipper Mayank Aggarwal and Devdutt Padikkal.
Tripura, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament so far, having won 2 out of the 4 games they have played. They lost their last match against the table-toppers, Madhya Pradesh, by 4 wickets and would be desperate to make a comeback against the heavyweights, Karnataka.
Karnataka vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Karnataka vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match be played?
The Karnataka vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Karnataka vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match be telecast and live streamed?
The information regarding the telecast or live stream of the match between Karnataka and Tripura is not official yet. Stay tuned with us for any official confirmation regarding the broadcast of the game.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group A Schedule
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad
Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Tripura, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Tripura: Tejasvi Jaiswal, Udiyan Bose, Sridam Paul, Vijay Shankar, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh(c), Swapnil Singh, Sentu Sarkar(w), Bikramjit Debnath, Abhijit K Sarkar, Saruk Hossain, Riaz Uddin, Arjun Debnath, Parvez Sultan, Arkaprabha Sinha, Subham Ghosh, Ajay Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Saurabh Das, Hanuma Vihari, Viki Saha, Rana Dutta
Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (vc), R. Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, V. Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar L, Shreesha S Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Sharath BR, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna