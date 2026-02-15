Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka LIVE Streaming 1st Semi-final, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

UTK will be bowling first in the 1st semi-final against KAR in Ranji Trophy
KAR defeated MUM in the quarter-final to reach semis
Uttarakhand will have their task cut out against a potent batting line-up
Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka will lock horns against Uttarakhand team in the first semi-final match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, to be played from February 15 to 19 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Karnataka come into the semis on the back of a memorable win over Mumbai in the quarter-final match in Mumbai last week, whereas Uttarakhand registered an innings victory over Jharkhand in Jamshedpur.
Karnataka boast a quality batting line-up with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair amongst others in the line-up. UTK bowlers will have the task cut out when they face in Lucknow, former home to KL Rahul in the IPL.
Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Toss Update
Uttarakhand have won the toss and have opted to field.
Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs
Uttarakhand (Playing XI): Prashant Chopra, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Kunal Chandela(c), Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Jagadeesha Suchith, Saurabh Rawat(w), Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Aditya Rawat, Janmejay Joshi
Karnataka (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna
Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming & Telecast
Which TV channels Will Broadcast Ranji Trophy Semifinal Match Between Uttarakhand vs Karnataka?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.