Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka LIVE Streaming 1st Semi-final, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

In the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, UTK captain Kunal Chandela won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Karnataka at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow from February 15 to 19

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
KL Rahul
KL Rahul in action for Karnataka. Photo: BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UTK will be bowling first in the 1st semi-final against KAR in Ranji Trophy

  • KAR defeated MUM in the quarter-final to reach semis

  • Uttarakhand will have their task cut out against a potent batting line-up

Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka will lock horns against Uttarakhand team in the first semi-final match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, to be played from February 15 to 19 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Karnataka come into the semis on the back of a memorable win over Mumbai in the quarter-final match in Mumbai last week, whereas Uttarakhand registered an innings victory over Jharkhand in Jamshedpur.

Karnataka boast a quality batting line-up with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair amongst others in the line-up. UTK bowlers will have the task cut out when they face in Lucknow, former home to KL Rahul in the IPL.

Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Toss Update

Uttarakhand have won the toss and have opted to field.

Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs

Uttarakhand (Playing XI): Prashant Chopra, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Kunal Chandela(c), Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Jagadeesha Suchith, Saurabh Rawat(w), Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Aditya Rawat, Janmejay Joshi

Karnataka (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna

Related Content
Related Content

Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming & Telecast

Which TV channels Will Broadcast Ranji Trophy Semifinal Match Between Uttarakhand vs Karnataka?

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semifinal match?

The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos To Bat First Against WI In Mumbai; Playing XIs Out

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  2. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  3. Amit Shah Says FTAs Fully Protect Farmers, Slams Rahul Gandhi

  4. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  4. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  5. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit