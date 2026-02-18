Karnataka Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

Karnataka face Uttarakhand on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final on Wednesday, 18 February
Day 3 Recap: Karnataka dominated the contest after posting a massive 736 in their first innings
The match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, and will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final between Karnataka and Uttarakhand resumes with the contest firmly in Karnataka’s control on Wednesday, 18 February at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.
After piling up a colossal 736 in their first innings, Karnataka have left Uttarakhand battling hard just to stay alive in the match.
Uttarakhand ended Day 3 on 149/5 in 69 overs, still trailing by 587 runs. Lakshya Raichandani remains unbeaten on a patient 52 off 166 balls, showing resilience at the crease, while Saurabh Rawat, who was at the crease at stumps, is not out on 10.
Earlier, Bhupen Lalwani (15), Prashant Chopra (5), Avneesh Sudha (27), Kunal Chandela (12) and Jagadeesha Suchith (21) were dismissed as Karnataka’s bowlers kept tightening the screws.
Karnataka Vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 4: Live Streaming
When to Watch day 4 of Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final?
Day 4 of the Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final will be played on Wednesday, 18 February at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, starting at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to Watch day 4 of Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.