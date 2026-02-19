Karnataka Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 5: When And Where To Watch Today

Karnataka face Uttarakhand on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final on Thursday, 19 February
Karnataka hold a massive first-innings lead after piling up 736 and tightening control with the ball
The match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, and will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Karnataka head into Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final against Uttarakhand with a virtually unassailable position after posting a colossal first-innings total of 736 and then extending their lead further with 299/6 in their second dig at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Devdutt Padikkal’s big runs coupled with strong contributions from KL Rahul and Smaran Ravichandran helped the state side dominate the match, leaving Uttarakhand to fight an uphill battle if they are to avoid elimination.
Karnataka’s batters showed depth and control through long innings that have suffocated the opposition, while their bowlers consistently applied pressure, reducing Uttarakhand to 149/5 in their first innings and well behind on the overall score.
For Uttarakhand, Day 5 offers a final chance to stave off defeat and potentially force a draw that would still favour Karnataka due to the massive first-innings lead.
The winner of the match will face Jammu & Kashmir, who secured their place in the final by beating Bengal in the semi-final by six wickets.
Karnataka Vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 5: Live Streaming
When to Watch day 5 of Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final?
Day 5 of the Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final will be played on Thursday, 19 February at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, starting at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to Watch day 5 of Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.