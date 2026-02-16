Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka LIVE Streaming 1st SF, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

The Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka side are locking horns with Uttarakhand in the 1st semi-final match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, which is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Karnataka come into the semis on the back of a memorable win over Mumbai in the quarter-final match in Mumbai last week, whereas Uttarakhand registered an innings victory over Jharkhand in Jamshedpur.
The South Indian outfit boasts a quality batting line-up with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair amongst others in the line-up. UTK bowlers will have the task cut out when they face in Lucknow, former home to KL Rahul in the IPL.
What Happened On Day 1 Of The Semi-Final Between Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka
Karnataka took full command against Uttarakhand, ending the day at a dominant 355/2. After Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field at the Ekana Stadium, Karnataka lost opener Mayank Agarwal early for just 5 runs.
However, KL Rahul and captain Devdutt Padikkal decimated the bowling attack with a massive 278-run partnership. Rahul struck a majestic 141 (his 25th first-class ton) before falling to Aditya Rawat, while Padikkal remained unbeaten on 148. Karun Nair (37)* joined Padikkal to see out the day
Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs
Uttarakhand: Prashant Chopra, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Kunal Chandela(c), Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Jagadeesha Suchith, Saurabh Rawat(w), Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Aditya Rawat, Janmejay Joshi
Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna
Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.