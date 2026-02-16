Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka LIVE Streaming 1st SF, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

Check toss update, Playing XIs, live streaming info and venue details for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st semi-final match between Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja in action as Saurashtra take on Karnataka. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka side are locking horns with Uttarakhand in the 1st semi-final match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, which is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Karnataka come into the semis on the back of a memorable win over Mumbai in the quarter-final match in Mumbai last week, whereas Uttarakhand registered an innings victory over Jharkhand in Jamshedpur.

The South Indian outfit boasts a quality batting line-up with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair amongst others in the line-up. UTK bowlers will have the task cut out when they face in Lucknow, former home to KL Rahul in the IPL.

What Happened On Day 1 Of The Semi-Final Between Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka

Karnataka took full command against Uttarakhand, ending the day at a dominant 355/2. After Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field at the Ekana Stadium, Karnataka lost opener Mayank Agarwal early for just 5 runs.

However, KL Rahul and captain Devdutt Padikkal decimated the bowling attack with a massive 278-run partnership. Rahul struck a majestic 141 (his 25th first-class ton) before falling to Aditya Rawat, while Padikkal remained unbeaten on 148. Karun Nair (37)* joined Padikkal to see out the day

Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs

Uttarakhand: Prashant Chopra, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Kunal Chandela(c), Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Jagadeesha Suchith, Saurabh Rawat(w), Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Aditya Rawat, Janmejay Joshi

Related Content
Related Content

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna

Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Comfortable 61-Run Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams Qualified And Eliminated From Group Stage So Far

  5. IND Vs PAK: How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In ICC ODI And T20 World Cups?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  3. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  4. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Sapkal’s Shivaji–Tipu Remark

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  3. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  2. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 SF: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

  5. Hanumankind Performance IND vs PAK: Why Dhurandhar Track Was Skipped

  6. O Romeo Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s Biggest Post-COVID Opener

  7. UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

  8. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024