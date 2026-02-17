Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 3: When And Where To Watch

Day 3 of the Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final will be played on Tuesday, 17 February at 9:30 AM IST
Karnataka ended Day 2 on 689/6 in 180 overs
The match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast on the Star Sports network
Karnataka will look to build on a position of sheer dominance when Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final against Uttarakhand begins on Tuesday, 17 February at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.
After Uttarakhand chose to bowl, Karnataka piled up a massive 689 for 6 in 180 overs by stumps on Day 2, completely seizing control of the contest.
Day 2 belonged to the batters, headlined by Devdutt Padikkal’s monumental 232 off 330 balls, an innings packed with authority and patience.
KL Rahul set the tone with a classy 141, while Smaran Ravichandran added further weight with a fluent 121. With three centuries on the board and useful contributions from Karun Nair (60) and Kruthik Krishna (60), Karnataka turned the semi-final into a grind for Uttarakhand’s bowlers.
Heading into Day 3, Karnataka will eye the 700-run mark before considering a declaration, aiming to bat Uttarakhand out of the game. Uttarakhand, meanwhile, will be desperate for early wickets to prevent the deficit from ballooning and to claw their way back into the match.
Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 3: Live Streaming
When to Watch day 3 of Uttarakhand vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final?
Day 3 of the Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final will be played on Tuesday, 17 February at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, starting at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to Watch day 3 of Uttarakhand vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.