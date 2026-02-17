Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 3: When And Where To Watch

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 3: Get live streaming information for Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, 17 February at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 3 When Where To Watch
Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Singh drops a catch of Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Day 3 resumes on Tuesday, 17 February, with Jammu and Kashmir at 198/5, trailing by 130 runs with five wickets in hand

  • Bengal were bowled out for 328; Kanhaiya Wadhawan (10*) and Abid Mushtaq (26*) remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2

  • Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app/website and the match will be telecast on the Star Sports network

Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will get underway at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday, 17 February.

Bengal posted a commanding 328 in their first innings, but the match has tightened as Jammu and Kashmir showed resistance late on Day 2.

The hosts came into this second semi-final high on confidence after dismantling Andhra Pradesh by an innings and 90 runs in the quarter-finals.

They looked in control again after putting up 328 in 97.1 overs, laying down a strong foundation in a high-stakes knockout clash. However, Jammu and Kashmir refused to fold under pressure and began their reply with greater discipline as the day progressed.

At stumps on Day 2, Jammu and Kashmir were 198 for 5 in 51 overs, still trailing by 130 runs. Kanhaiya Wadhawan remained unbeaten on 10 off 30 deliveries, while Abid Mushtaq provided valuable support with an unbeaten 26 off 38 balls.

Related Content
Related Content

With five wickets in hand and a deficit to erase, Day 3 promises to be decisive as both teams push hard for a spot in the final.

Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 3: Live Streaming

When to Watch Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 3?

The Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 3 will get underway on on Tuesday, 17 February at 9:00 AM IST.

Where to Watch Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 3?

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Mani Outsmarts Rawal, NEP Lose Early Wicket

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  4. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  5. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh