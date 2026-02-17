Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 3: When And Where To Watch

Day 3 resumes on Tuesday, 17 February, with Jammu and Kashmir at 198/5, trailing by 130 runs with five wickets in hand
Bengal were bowled out for 328; Kanhaiya Wadhawan (10*) and Abid Mushtaq (26*) remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2
Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app/website and the match will be telecast on the Star Sports network
Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semi-final between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will get underway at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday, 17 February.
Bengal posted a commanding 328 in their first innings, but the match has tightened as Jammu and Kashmir showed resistance late on Day 2.
The hosts came into this second semi-final high on confidence after dismantling Andhra Pradesh by an innings and 90 runs in the quarter-finals.
They looked in control again after putting up 328 in 97.1 overs, laying down a strong foundation in a high-stakes knockout clash. However, Jammu and Kashmir refused to fold under pressure and began their reply with greater discipline as the day progressed.
At stumps on Day 2, Jammu and Kashmir were 198 for 5 in 51 overs, still trailing by 130 runs. Kanhaiya Wadhawan remained unbeaten on 10 off 30 deliveries, while Abid Mushtaq provided valuable support with an unbeaten 26 off 38 balls.
With five wickets in hand and a deficit to erase, Day 3 promises to be decisive as both teams push hard for a spot in the final.
Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final Day 3: Live Streaming
The Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 3 will get underway on on Tuesday, 17 February at 9:00 AM IST.
Where to Watch Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 3?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.