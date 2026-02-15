Jammu And Kashmir Vs Bengal LIVE Streaming 2nd Semi-final, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Jammu and Kashmir will be bowling first against Bengal in the second semi-final match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season in Kalyani from February 15 to 19

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sourav Ganguly Questions Selectors For Overlooking Mohammed Shami Despite Strong Form
Mohammed Shami in action during Ranji Trophy 2025-26 against Gujarat. Photo: JioHotstar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengal are up against J&K in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26

  • Bengal side will be aiming for its third crown

  • Auqib Nabi will be the key player for Jammu and Kashmir

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final stage is here as we see Bengal, lock horns against Jammu and Kashmir at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday, February 15. Abhimanyu Easwaran-led Bengal side will be aiming for its third crown after being denied on two occasions in the last five seasons.

Mohammed Shami will grab the eyeballs with the veteran bowler scalping 28 wickets in six matches, and will be raring to grab more in the knockout match.

As for J&K, Auqib Nabi will be the key player for them after picking up 97 first-class wickets. In this season, he remains the only seamer in the top five with 46 wickets.

Jammu And Kashmir Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 2nd Semi-final: Toss Update

Jammu and Kashmir have won the toss and have opted to field.

Jammu And Kashmir Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 2nd Semi-final: Playing XIs

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vanshaj Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar.

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Shakir Habib Gandhi(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar

Jammu And Kashmir Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 2nd Semi-final: Live Streaming

Which TV channels will telecast Ranji Trophy 2nd semi-final between Jammu and Kashmir And Bengal?

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch Live Streaming Of Jammu and Kashmir vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2nd semi-final match?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Published At:
Tags

