Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

Day 4 of the semi-final between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 18 February at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground promises a tight finish.
Bengal posted 328 in their first innings, but Jammu and Kashmir responded strongly with 302, keeping themselves firmly in the contest. Bengal then managed 99 in their second innings, setting a target of 126 and giving the game a sharp twist heading into the final day.
Chasing 126, Jammu and Kashmir reached 43/2 in 13 overs by stumps on Day 3, leaving them 83 runs away from a spot in the final. The target is manageable, but fourth-day conditions in a first-class semi-final can make even modest chases tricky.
Bengal will sense opportunity with the ball still relatively new and the pressure dialled up.
Shubham Pundir will resume unbeaten on 23 off 37, looking composed and positive, while Vanshaj Sharma remains not out on 9 from 25.
Both will return on Day 4 with the job clear, build one steady partnership and close it out. Bengal, though, will come hard in the morning, knowing a couple of quick wickets can turn this semi-final on its head.
The Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 4 will get underway on Wednesday, 18 February at 9:00 AM IST.
Where to Watch Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Final Day 4?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.