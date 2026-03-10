Men's CWC League 2: Nepal Vs Oman Match Postponed - Here's Why

Six ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Kirtipur, featuring Nepal, Oman, and UAE, are postponed due to military tensions in West Asia

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Nepal National Cricket Team
Nepal National Cricket Team. Photo: X/ @SuvamKoirala_45
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Nepal leg matches have been postponed

  • Nepal were set to feature in a tri-series against Oman and UAE

  • The Windhoek leg will start from April

The organisers have postponed six matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 due to ongoing military tension in West Asia. The tri-series that featured hosts Nepal, Oman and United Arab Emirates, were set to get underway from March 10-20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

However, the organisers have stalled the matches, citing ongoing security situation.

CWC League 2 is part of the 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The eight-team league runs for three years, with the top four progressing to the World Cup Qualifier.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) have issued a statement on their X account, adding that fresh dates would be finalized after further discussions with the ICC and participating boards.

“Notice: CWC League 2 Matches Postponed In light of the current situation in the Middle East, the CWC League 2 matches scheduled to begin on March 10 in Kathmandu have been postponed until further notice. The affected fixtures include the matches involving Oman, UAE, and Nepal. The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming days following further consultations," the statement said.

The next round of League 2 will get underway in April in Windhoek, wherein it will feature Scotland, Oman and Namibia.

Related Content
Q

Why has Nepal Tri-series 2026 in ICC Men's CWC League 2 postponed?

A

The reason mostly is down to the West Asia conflict that has affected the cricket games.

Q

When is the Windhoek leg of the CWC League 2 going to be held?

A

April

Tags

