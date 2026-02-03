ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Nepal Cruise Past UAE As Zimbabwe, Oman Register Wins

Zimbabwe opened with a 29-run win over Netherlands thanks to Ryan Burl’s fifty and Richard Ngarava’s three wickets, while Oman beat Sri Lanka A by five wickets in Colombo

ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches Results
Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X | CAN
Summary
  • Zimbabwe began their warm-up campaign with a 29-run win over Netherlands

  • Oman also impressed in Colombo, chasing down the target to defeat Sri Lanka A by five wickets with two overs to spare.

  • Nepal cruised past UAE by seven wickets in Chennai

Zimbabwe rode on Ryan Burl's half-century and seamer Richard Ngarava's three-wicket haul to beat The Netherlands by 29 runs in their opening warm-up game at the Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe managed a decent 178 for 9 with Burl scoring 50 off 31 balls with six fours and Dion Myers contributed 32.

For The Netherlands, seamer Logan van Beek took 3 for 22 in three overs.

In a chase of 179, the Dutchmen managed only 149, getting all-out off the last delivery of the match.

Opening bowler Ngarava was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 11, while leg-spinner Graeme Cremer took 2 for 15. After an impressive spell with the ball, it was Van Beek who provided some later-order resistance with a 31-ball-40 that had three huge sixes.

Nepal Comfortably Get Past UAE By 7 Wickets

Deependra Singh Airee (50 no off 31 balls) and Aarif Sheikh (61 no off 37 balls) enjoyed a smashing unbroken third wicket stand of 103 runs as Nepal comfortably outclassed UAE by seven wickets in another warm-up game at the Chepauk in Chennai.

Batting first, UAE managed a below par 145 for 6 with Sohaib Khan top-scoring with 38. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and seamer Karan KC got two wickets apiece.

In reply, Nepal were reduced to 45 for 3, having lost their seasoned batters Kushal Bhurtel and skipper Rohit Paudel early.

However Airee, who holds the world record for fastest half-century in T20Is (9 balls) and Sheikh hit 12 fours and three sixes between them to wrap up the game in just 17 overs.

Oman Beat Sri Lanka A

In another game at the Colombo Colts Club ground, Oman defeated Sri Lanka A by five wickets with two overs remaining.

Batting first, Sri Lanka A managed 145 for 9 with Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed and Jay Odedra getting two wickets apiece.

In reply, Oman scored the runs in 18 overs with Aamir Kaleem blazing his way to an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

