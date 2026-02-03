Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: NEP’s Karan KC Rocks Waseem, Breaks Opening Stand

Nepal vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Follow play-by-play updates of the sixth ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, 3 February, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Updates
Nepal cricket team X/CricketNep
Nepal vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the sixth ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, 3 February, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Nepal, currently 16th in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings with a rating of 176, have earned their World Cup spot by winning the Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025. With solid match practice from the Nepal Premier League, they’re ready to showcase their skills as a unit in this first warm-up match, should be an exciting start, so stay tuned.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Chase Time!

And we’re underway! Nepal begin their chase of 146 with Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh at the crease, and Bhurtel takes the strike first. The ball is in the air as Junaid Siddique starts the proceedings for UAE, can Nepal get off to a flying start, or will the bowlers make them work hard right from ball one? Excitement is in the air.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: UAE Post 145/6 (20)

The UAE finish their 20 overs at 145 for 6. Nepal’s bowlers made it tough with timely breakthroughs, while the UAE managed to post a competitive total thanks to some solid hitting in the middle overs. The stage is set, can Nepal chase this down in their warm-up opener? Stay tuned.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: UAE 111/5 (17.4)

Harshit Kaushik is settling in! First, he pulls off a sweet four to backward square leg, and then nudges a single to long-on. The partnership with Sohaib Khan is ticking along nicely now, and UAE are trying to rebuild after losing a couple of quick wickets. Nepal’s bowlers will need to stay sharp to keep the pressure on.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: UAE 74/5 (13)

Mayank Kumar is trapped LBW by Lamichhane for 4 off 3, Nepal’s spin wizard makes the breakthrough and the bowler is pumped.

And immediately after, Alishan Sharafu is run out by Dipendra Singh, what a sharp piece of fielding! Sharafu makes 12 off 18 and is back in the pavilion. Nepal are on fire with the ball and the fielding, keeping UAE under pressure.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: UAE 29/1 (5)

Aryansh Sharma showing his class! Back-to-back shots from the youngster, first a cracking four to extra cover, and then he goes big over long-off for a SIX off Sher Malla! Nepal are getting some serious momentum here, and the crowd is loving every boundary.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: WICKET

Nepal strike early! Karan KC delivers a beauty and sends Muhammad Waseem packing, bowled. Waseem went for 6 off 4, hitting just one six, but couldn’t survive Karan’s sharp bowling. Nepal celebrate the breakthrough, and the UAE opener walks back to the pavilion looking frustrated.

UAE 29/1 (5)

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Game On!

Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Waseem are out in the centre, with Sharma on strike. Karan KC will start the bowling for his side.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update

Nepal have won the toss and have opted to field.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Streaming Info

Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’.

Highlights will be available across ICC digital platforms, including ICC.tv.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog for Nepal vs UAE. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
