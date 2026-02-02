Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals Dream To Surpass Chris Gayle’s 175 IPL Record - Video

At the Naman Awards, Vaibhav Suryavanshi told Harsha Bhogle his biggest dream is breaking Chris Gayle’s iconic 175-run record in the IPL

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Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi bats during the IPL match. AP Photo
India U19 Vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, 2nd Youth Test: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Action AP Photo/Bikas Das
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi says he wants to break Chris Gayle’s 175 IPL record

  • He revealed the ambition during a chat with Harsha Bhogle at the Naman Awards

  • The record belongs to the Indian Premier League highest individual score

The Naman Awards ceremony turned into an interesting cricket conversation when veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle shared the stage with teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Known for his fearless batting and record-breaking performances at a young age, the left-hander has quickly become one of the most talked-about prospects in Indian cricket.

Suryavanshi has already made headlines in youth and domestic cricket with his explosive approach. The Bihar-born batter stunned the cricketing world earlier in 2026 when he smashed 175 off just 80 balls in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final against England, an innings packed with 15 fours and 15 sixes.

That knock not only powered India to a massive total but also underlined the youngster’s ability to dominate bowling attacks on big stages.

Harsha Bhogle’s question sparks bold response

During the awards ceremony, Bhogle engaged Suryavanshi in a light but intriguing discussion about dream achievements in T20 cricket. The commentator laid out three iconic milestones: hitting six sixes in an over, scoring the fastest century in the IPL, or surpassing the highest individual score in the league.

Bhogle even pointed out that the record for the biggest IPL score belongs to a fellow left-hander, Chris Gayle, who smashed an incredible 175 in 2013. The question was simple: if you had to choose one of those feats, which one would you want the most?

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Suryavanshi, however, seemed unfazed by the scale of the challenge. He confidently replied that he had already achieved something close to the fastest-century milestone earlier in his career and then revealed his ultimate ambition, to break the legendary 175-run record.

The fearless mindset of cricket’s newest prodigy

For a teenager who is still at the start of his career, the ambition might sound bold, but Suryavanshi’s record suggests he is comfortable thinking big.

The youngster already holds multiple age-group milestones and even became the youngest player to score an IPL century, reaching three figures in just 35 balls during the 2025 season. His batting style, aggressive, fearless and boundary-heavy, has often drawn comparisons with some of the most destructive T20 hitters.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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