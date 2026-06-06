Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Final
The Roland-Garros 2026 women’s singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier brings a first-time Grand Slam champion for sure, with Mirra Andreeva facing Maja Chwalińska in a high-stakes clash. World No. 8 Andreeva has been dominant on clay, dropping just one set en route to the final and coming off a strong win over Marta Kostyuk, while World No. 114 Chwalińska has scripted a remarkable run as the first qualifier ever to reach the French Open final, losing only one set across nine matches, including a straight-sets upset of Diana Shnaider. It’s their first WTA meeting, setting up a classic battle between Andreeva’s power and consistency against Chwalińska’s grit and control.
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