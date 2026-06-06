Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Final

The Roland-Garros 2026 women’s singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier brings a first-time Grand Slam champion for sure, with Mirra Andreeva facing Maja Chwalińska in a high-stakes clash. World No. 8 Andreeva has been dominant on clay, dropping just one set en route to the final and coming off a strong win over Marta Kostyuk, while World No. 114 Chwalińska has scripted a remarkable run as the first qualifier ever to reach the French Open final, losing only one set across nine matches, including a straight-sets upset of Diana Shnaider. It’s their first WTA meeting, setting up a classic battle between Andreeva’s power and consistency against Chwalińska’s grit and control.

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French Open: Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva
Dancers perform before the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva
Dancers perform before the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva)
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French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska
Russia's Mirra Andreeva enters the court for the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva
Poland's Maja Chwalinska enters the court for the final tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska
Poland's Maja Chwalinska, left, and Russia's Mirra Andreeva pose before their final tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva
Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Championships: Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska
Polish fans cheer during the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva
American actor Brad Pitt applauds during the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tennis: Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva
Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns during the final tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Tennis: Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska
Poland's Maja Chwalinska, bottom, returns during the final tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva French Open Tennis
Russia's Mirra Andreeva serves during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska French Open Tennis
Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Maja Chwalinska
Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their final women's tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard Maja Chwalinska
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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