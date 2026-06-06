Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Final

Dancers perform before the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva

1/12 Dancers perform before the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva)





2/12 Russia's Mirra Andreeva enters the court for the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/12 Poland's Maja Chwalinska enters the court for the final tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/12 Poland's Maja Chwalinska, left, and Russia's Mirra Andreeva pose before their final tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





5/12 Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





6/12 Polish fans cheer during the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/12 American actor Brad Pitt applauds during the final tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





8/12 Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns during the final tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





9/12 Poland's Maja Chwalinska, bottom, returns during the final tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





10/12 Russia's Mirra Andreeva serves during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





11/12 Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns during the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





12/12 Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their final women's tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard Maja Chwalinska





