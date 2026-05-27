IPL Dispatch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sheds Prodigy Tag In RR Win; Indian Premier League Considering Winter Move

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures as he steps on to the field to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures as he steps on to the field to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia