Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro LIVE Score, French Open: World No. 1 Opens Roland-Garros Campaign

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the women’s singles first-round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 26, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro live score French Open 2026 Roland-Garros Grand Slam
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, French Open 2025: Sabalenka celebrates beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Sabalenka, last year’s finalist, enters Paris as the top seed and one of the favourites to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. Bouzas Maneiro, however, arrives at Roland-Garros after impressive results in recent clay tournaments in Rabat and Parma. Ranked 50th, she has beaten big names like Coco Gauff earlier this year at the United Cup. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Maneiro tennis match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessisca Bouzas Maneiro LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

  • Series: French Open 2026

  • Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

  • Time: 3:30 PM IST (tentative)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessisca Bouzas Maneiro LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Aryna Sabalenka’s first-round match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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