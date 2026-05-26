Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro LIVE Score, French Open: World No. 1 Opens Roland-Garros Campaign

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, French Open 2025: Sabalenka celebrates beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Sabalenka, last year’s finalist, enters Paris as the top seed and one of the favourites to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. Bouzas Maneiro, however, arrives at Roland-Garros after impressive results in recent clay tournaments in Rabat and Parma. Ranked 50th, she has beaten big names like Coco Gauff earlier this year at the United Cup. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Maneiro tennis match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 May 2026, 02:30:16 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessisca Bouzas Maneiro LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST (tentative)