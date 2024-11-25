IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?

The Bihar lad was one of 493 players in the bidding at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday, after 84 cricketers went under the hammer across 12 sets on the opening day. Not all 577 listed cricketers were first be part of the action, as many went through the accelerated auction process. The full list of players included 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises filled 204 slots, including 70 reserved for international players.