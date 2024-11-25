IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?

All of 13, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to rewrite Indian cricket history. After becoming the youngest player to enter the IPL auction, the barely-teenage cricketer has now become the youngest player in the cash-rich league's 16-year history to be part of a franchise, with Rajasthan Royals signing him up for INR 1.1 crore in Jeddah on Monday (November 25, 2024). (Day 2 Auction Live Updates | More Cricket News)
The talented Suryavanshi compelled RR to engage in a bidding war with Delhi Capitals, who withdrew after the Royals bid INR 1.10 crore for him. At 13 years and 243 days old, the prodigy is by far the youngest player to be snapped up by an IPL team, and could turn millions of heads if he gets a chance to play in the upcoming 2025 season.
Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?
The Bihar cricketer hails from from Samastipur and was in the news recently when he became the youngest-ever batter to score an international hundred. He got to the landmark in a Youth Test for the India Under-19 team against the Australia colts in Chennai.
Suryavanshi clattered 104 runs off 62 balls and got to his ton in 58 balls, reportedly making it the fastest Youth Test century by an Indian and second-fastest after England’s spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali, who evidently achieved the feat in just 56 balls.
Before that, Suryavanshi created a buzz when he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at the age of 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai. This made him the youngest player in the tournament’s history ahead of legends like Yuvraj Singh (made his debut at 15 years and 57 days old) and Sachin Tendulkar (15 years and 230 days).
The Bihar lad was one of 493 players in the bidding at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday, after 84 cricketers went under the hammer across 12 sets on the opening day. Not all 577 listed cricketers were first be part of the action, as many went through the accelerated auction process. The full list of players included 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises filled 204 slots, including 70 reserved for international players.
