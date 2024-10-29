In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly

Adding to the numerous restrictions on Afghan women, the Taliban has now banned women from hearing other women's voices. In the latest announcement, Khalid Hanafi, the minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said that a woman's voice should not be audible to other women.
This new restriction on women comes two months after the Taliban government banned women's voices in public spaces.
While announcing the new draconian imposition on women, the Taliban minister said - "Even when an adult female prays and another female passes by, she must not pray loudly enough for them to hear.”
While the exact details of this new ruling remain unclear, the minister added that these new rules will be "gradually implemented".
Since their takeover in 2021, the Taliban government has actively worked towards the suppression of women in the name of Islamic Law, stripping all Afghan women of their basic rights.
In August, the extremist government issued new directives for women, which were approved by the Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
These new impositions require Afghan women to cover their bodies and face in public and when in the presence of non-Muslim males and females.
The Taliban also banned women from singing, reading or reciting in public as female voices are "considered intimate". Women were also prohibited from looking at men they are not related to.
Since 2021, Afghan women and girls have been stripped of their basic rights. With a ban on education, work and jobs and now stepping and speaking out in public, Afghan women face a day to day life, fearing the cease of their existence.