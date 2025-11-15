Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

Foreign Office cites deadlock in three rounds of dialogue as Islamabad presses Kabul to act against militants using Afghan soil.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
The third round of discussions in Istanbul on 7 November ended without any breakthrough on Pakistan’s core demand that Afghan soil not be used by militants to launch attacks inside Pakistan. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Pakistan confirms talks with Afghanistan are stuck over cross-border terrorism concerns.

  • Islamabad says Afghan soil is being used by militants targeting civilians and security forces.

  • Pakistan links future trade concessions to Kabul taking action against anti-Pakistan elements.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office acknowledged on Friday that relations with Afghanistan have reached a “stalemate” after three rounds of talks have failed to yield an agreement on tackling militancy alleged to be operating from Afghan territory.

According to PTI, the third round of discussions in Istanbul on 7 November ended without any breakthrough on Pakistan’s core demand that Afghan soil not be used by militants to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said he would be “very careful” with his wording but conceded the talks were stalled. “Stalemate," you can say. Obviously, there is a "deadlock" and "impasse" in the negotiations. "You can use these words,” he said, while reiterating Islamabad’s commitment to resolving differences through dialogue.

Andrabi restated Pakistan’s security concern, saying terrorism from Afghan soil continued to claim civilian and security force lives. “Innocent civilians, members of the security forces are being killed, unfortunately, by Afghan nationals...Given this situation, what option do we have? We cannot be oblivious to the loss of lives of Pakistanis at the hands of these Afghan nationals, and indeed their TTP and Fitnah-Al-Khawaraj elements,” he said.

Asked whether the ceasefire along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was holding, he said the long frontier and reports of scattered incidents made it difficult to be definitive. “It is a long border. We keep receiving reports on incidents here and there. So, it is a difficult situation. I am not in a position to say whether the ceasefire is holding or not holding, but it is a difficult situation,” he said.

Andrabi said Pakistan had extended several trade concessions to Afghanistan in support of regional connectivity, but claimed those gestures had not been reciprocated by the Afghan Taliban regime. “Our positive gestures have not been reciprocated by the Afghan Taliban regime, which continues to harbour and actively support the elements that are perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan while using the Afghan soil,” he said.

He added that trade and transit would depend on the Taliban taking clear steps against anti-Pakistan elements. “The value of human lives surpasses the value of any trade conducted. This is our position,” he said.

On repatriation of undocumented Afghans, Andrabi said the process was being carried out in a coordinated manner, with individuals transported to the border for return.

Responding to the announcement of a Turkish delegation aimed at easing tensions — a move President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had flagged — he said Islamabad appreciated the initiative. “We deeply appreciate the sincere efforts of the brotherly people of Turkiye. Further details are being worked out,” he said.

Andrabi said Pakistan would welcome mediation offers from Iran or Russia, noting both countries’ potential constructive influence. “We appreciate the offer of mediation of our brotherly country, Iran... Any role from Russia would also be welcome in the sense that Russia has a positive influence on the region,” he said.

On the proposed International Stabilisation Force for Gaza, he said no decision had been taken on Pakistan’s participation. “As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan is engaged in the negotiations. We await the Security Council’s decision,” he added, saying any choice on joining would be made at the highest level, including Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)

