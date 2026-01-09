English Premier League: Antoine Semenyo's Injury Time Goal Helps Cherries Beat Spurs In Close Encounter
Antoine Semenyo provided a fairytale farewell to the Vitality Stadium, scoring a 95th-minute winner before his imminent move to Manchester City. Spurs took an early lead through Mathys Tel, but the Cherries responded through Evanilson and Eli Kroupi to lead at the break. A spectacular bicycle kick from Joao Palhinha in the 78th minute looked to have rescued a point for Thomas Frank’s side. However, in the dying seconds, Semenyo lashed home a long-range strike to end Bournemouth’s 11-game winless run and leave Spurs reeling with an eighth loss this season.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE