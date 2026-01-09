English Premier League: Antoine Semenyo's Injury Time Goal Helps Cherries Beat Spurs In Close Encounter

Antoine Semenyo provided a fairytale farewell to the Vitality Stadium, scoring a 95th-minute winner before his imminent move to Manchester City. Spurs took an early lead through Mathys Tel, but the Cherries responded through Evanilson and Eli Kroupi to lead at the break. A spectacular bicycle kick from Joao Palhinha in the 78th minute looked to have rescued a point for Thomas Frank’s side. However, in the dying seconds, Semenyo lashed home a long-range strike to end Bournemouth’s 11-game winless run and leave Spurs reeling with an eighth loss this season.

EPL: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, left, challenges Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, second left, scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
Britain Premier League Soccer: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth's players argue with referees after the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Britain Premier League Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Thomas Frank
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank holds a coffee cup bearing the Arsenal logo as he walks on the pitch before the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
