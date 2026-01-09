Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was also critical of the cricket board's daily statements, opining that announcing every step publicly creates "unnecessary uncertainty"

Outlook Sports Desk
bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB
Tamim Iqbal has played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs and 78 T20Is for Bangladesh. Photo: File
  • Tamim Iqbal says not participating in T20 World Cup could have adverse impact 10 years later for Bangladesh

  • Adds that issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together

  • Hopes that Bangladesh cricket's interests are prioritized above everything else

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has appealed to the nation's cricket board to not be driven by "public emotion" while deciding the team's participation in February 2026's T20 World Cup in India, as any such move could have an impact "10 years down the line".

Bangladesh have refused to tour India for the showpiece starting February 7 and want their matches to be relocated to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

This was after Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on the instructions of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), amid attacks on Hindus in Dhaka.

"The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together," Tamim told Cricbuzz.

"You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly," he said.

Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has taken a staunch position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors.

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis during their Indian Premier League 2024 cricket match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024. - PTI
Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has largely seconded the view amid chatter that the Aminul Islam Bulbul-led BCB is not entirely aligned with that approach.

"We consider the Bangladesh Cricket Board an independent body. Of course, the government plays a very big role, and discussions with the government are necessary. But if we consider the BCB an independent body, then it must also have the authority to make its own decisions," said Tamim.

"If the board feels a certain decision is right, then it should take that decision. Public opinion will always vary. When we play, spectators say many things driven by emotion. But if you start making decisions based on all that, you cannot run such a big organization.

"Today's decisions will have an impact ten years down the line, so decisions should be taken by considering what is best for Bangladesh cricket and for Bangladeshi players - that is what I personally believe," he added.

'Prioritize Bangladesh Cricket's Interests'

Tamim, who has played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs and 78 T20Is for his country, was also critical of the everyday statements that have been coming from the BCB and the Bangladesh government.

"After taking a final decision and completing internal discussions, that decision should then be communicated publicly. If you announce every step publicly, it creates unnecessary uncertainty, which is what has happened now," the 36-year-old said.

"If a decision changes tomorrow, or a week later, and becomes something else, then how will you explain your initial comment?" he asked.

"Whatever the final decision is, I only hope that Bangladesh cricket's interests are prioritized above everything else, and that the future of Bangladesh cricket is carefully considered before taking that decision," he concluded.

Bangladesh's Group Stage Schedule

West Indies: February 7, Kolkata

Italy: February 9, Kolkata

England: February 14, Kolkata

Nepal: February 17, Mumbai

(With PTI inputs)

