Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Drops Bombshell On Team's Participation In India

Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul has reaffirmed BCB's stance of not playing their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches on Indian soil. Check his latest statement on the issue

Rohan Mukherjee
Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Drops Bombshell
Bangladesh Cricket Team in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul drops bombshell statement

  • Nazrul reaffirmed Bangladesh's stand on not playing their matches in India

  • The T20 World Cup starts from February 7

  • The Bangla Tigers will lock horns with West Indies in their WC opener

In a latest development, Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's sports advisor, has reaffirmed the BCB's stand on not playing their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India. The showpiece 20-team event starts from February 7 onwards with the Bangla Tigers taking on West Indies in their opening game.

A lot of tussle has been taking place between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and India's Board of Control for Cricket in India.

It all started after the BCCI advised 2-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders to cancel their 9 crore deal with Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

The Indian apex board had asked KKR to remove Mustafizur from their squad in the wake of Hindu killings in Bangladesh.

Since then, the BCB have taken some aggressive measures to respond to BCCI's advisory. First they banned the live broadcast of the 2026 Indian Premier League season before asking the ICC to move Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

The apex international cricketing body, in response, declined BCB's request and assured that ICC will work closely with the Bangladeshi board to solve their security concerns in India.

However, in a recent press conference along with BCB President Aminul Islam, Nazrul made it clear that they won't allow their players to play a single match in India during the T20 World Cup.

"When it comes to our cricketers' safety, Bangladesh's safety, and Bangladesh's dignity, we won't make any compromise. We want to play cricket, we want to play the World Cup - but we want to play in Sri Lanka." - Asif Nazrul said in the press conference.

Asif Nazrul Determined To Convince ICC

There were reports circulating on Tuesday morning that the ICC declined BCB's request and told them that they would lose points in case Bangladesh snub the T20 World Cup.

However, those reports were quickly denied by the BCB, stating that they are yet to receive an official communication from the ICC.

Asif Nazrul not only voiced concerns regarding player safety in a hostile Indian environment but also reiterated his commitment to convince the ICC for a venue shift to Sri Lanka.

"Whatever happens next, we'll take a stand accordingly. For now, we have taken this stand very clearly that we'll convince the ICC that the atmosphere isn't (right) for us to play in India." - Nazrul added.

Not just the players but the fans as well as journalists, who will travel to India for the T20 World Cup, will be at risk.

"It is not possible for the cricket board to ask for the security of each and every person from Bangladesh who goes to the World Cup, and this includes the team, as well as fans and journalists." - Asif Nazrul concluded.

Bangladesh's Squad For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh's Schedule For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies: February 7, Kolkata

Italy: February 9, Kolkata

England: February 14, Kolkata

Nepal: February 17, Mumbai

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
